Virginia man arrested for East Earl Township wire money scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested on Saturday in Virginia for scamming an East Earl Township resident, according to authorities.

Police say, Kelvin Kelly of Shacklesfords, Virginia, scammed the victim via wire money transfer.

Kelly is facing charges for dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by deception, and criminal use of a communication facility.

He is currently in prison in Virginia and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Kelly is presumed innocent.

