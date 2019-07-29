10-year-old apparently struck by stray bullet at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs game

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa.-- A 10-year-old boy was apparently struck by a stray bullet at a Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs baseball game on Saturday, police say.

According to WNEP, police say the 10-year-old boy was on the field in the right field around of Coca-Cola Park in Allentown around 6:30 p.m. on July 27 when he fell to the ground and started bleeding.

The boy was taken to a hospital where an x-ray revealed what appeared to be a bullet lodged in the back of his knee, according to police.

WNEP says the boy was transferred to a trauma hospital for treatment, and the injury is not life threatening.

So far, police said there was no evidence of the shot coming from within the stadium or the surrounding area, along with no reports of any gunshots being heard.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

