20-year-old Lebanon man shot, police investigating

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A 20-year-old Lebanon man was shot after a physical altercation escalated, police say.

On July 27 around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Arnold Street in Lebanon for the sound of gunshots in the area.

Police located a 20-year-old Lebanon man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper part of the body. The wound is not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators learned that an argument escalated to a physical altercation that led to two people firing shots. The 20-year-old who was shot in the incident was an active participant in the altercation, according to authorities.

Police say they have identified a number of people involved in the incident, and recovered a handgun from the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crimes Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

