A dry night ahead before shower and storm chances return for the rest of the week!

MUGGY NIGHT AHEAD: Temperatures this afternoon managed to get into the low 90s across the area, a good 5-7 degrees above average for this time of year. Tonight, mainly clear skies and calm winds mean temperatures will try to rapidly cool off. Given the high dew points though, unfortunately it is looking like a mild and muggy night ahead. Temperatures tonight will struggle to fall below 70 and that will give us a leg up on the warm up for Tuesday. Highs tomorrow afternoon are likely to get into the 90s again!

UNSETTLED WEATHER RETURNS: The nice stretch of dry weather we’ve had since last week comes to an end Tuesday. As a slow moving cold front approaches from the west and with the support of some strong energy aloft, we are likely to see some storm activity on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted some of our western counties under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale for Tuesday’s storms. The activity will likely be scattered, which means not everyone will see storms. The main threats we will be monitoring are damaging winds and flooding, but both of those are relatively low threats. There is no threat of tornadoes or hail with Tuesdays storms.

MORE STORMY WEATHER LATE-WEEK: Aside from Monday, the rest of the work week is looking humid and stormy! More widespread shower and storm activity is expected for Wednesday as a wave of low pressure passes right by us. The question that remains is whether a secondary area of low pressure develops to our south as models are hinting at. Thursday as the cold front crosses through, its possible we still see a few isolated storms in the area. Friday is looking like we could still be dealing with a couple showers and storms. Unfortunately this trend continues into the start of the weekend as well. There does not appear to be any relief from the heat or humidity either!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a magnificent Monday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash