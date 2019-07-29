× Arrest warrant issued for man accused of assaulting woman in York City

YORK — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman in York City Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 4:18 a.m., police were called to the area of Ridge Avenue and Market Street for a report of a domestic. Upon arrival, police found a 20-year-old woman hiding from her attacker.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for injuries, which included multiple broken ribs, a punctured lung, broken nose, bite marks, bruising to the neck torso and face, swelling to the eyes, and possible arterial damage to her neck, police say.

It’s alleged that Brandon Briggs attacked the woman. A warrant charges Briggs with aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.

Briggs has an address in Carlisle, but police say he may be staying at other locations.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways: