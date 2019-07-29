× Cumberland County 8U All-Star Team invited to play in Babe Ruth League Kid Pitch World Series

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Association’s 8-and-under All-Star team has been invited to play in the Babe Ruth League Kid Pitch World Series.

The team received an At Large bid to play in the World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey from August 7-15.

The team is 12-1-1 this season, and its only loss came in extra innings by one run in the State Semifinals to the eventual state champions.

11 players comprise the team, including 10 boys and 1 girl.