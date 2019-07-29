× Deals and facts for National Chicken Wing Day

Today is National Chicken Wing Day!

To celebrate the day, a number of restaurants and bars are offering deals on wings.

Here are some facts and a list of deals on chicken wings:

Buffalo, New York lays claim to the birthplace of the chicken wing.

Of course, that is where the “Buffalo Wing” comes from as well.

The City of Buffalo declared July 29 Chicken Wing Day in the mid 1970’s.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings Monday. Dine-in only, while supplies last. There’s also an ongoing Wing Tuesday promotion on traditional wings. Buy one traditional wings order and get one of equal value free.

Hooters: Get All-You-Can-Eat wings for $15.99 Monday. You can learn more at www.hooters.com/ncwd.

It's our favorite holiday. And we know it's your favorite holiday too. #NationalChickenWingDay is around the corner. Celebrate on July 29 with All You Can Eat Wings. 🍗 (participating locations only) Visit https://t.co/8KFZCmU6yQ for more deets! pic.twitter.com/Ym7laI00Xg — Hooters (@Hooters) July 19, 2019

P.J. Whelihan’s: Get endless wings for $15.99 Monday. The all-you-can-eat special is dine-in only.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Through Monday, get $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers, which include six boneless wings, choice of one side, a biscuit and dual-dipping side of Parmesan Ranch.

TGI Fridays: Through Aug. 4, Fridays has an Endless Appetizers promotion, which includes wings.