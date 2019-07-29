× FOX43 partners with York County Economic Alliance for Blood Drive on August 29

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thursday, August 29.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the York County Economic Alliance at Penn State York from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

If you have any issues locating the sign up, you can search “Penn State York Campus Main Classroom Building” for the location of the drive.

Walk-ins are welcome or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality, as our talent will be at the Blood Drive as well.