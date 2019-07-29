Man dead, five others injured after shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA– One man is dead and five others are injured after a shooting.

According to FOX29 Philadelphia, police say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Carroll Street in the Elmwood section of Philadelphia around 8:00 p.m. on July 28.

Authorities told FOX29 that a man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, while three other victims are in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The remaining two victims are said to be in stable condition.

FOX29 reports that the the victims are between 22 and 23-years-old.