YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after a house fire.

Authorities say an 80-year-old man died after a house fire broke out in the 1500 block of Kraft Mills Road in North Codorus Township around 10:30 p.m. on July 28.

The house has been deemed a total loss, despite the efforts of 10 departments responding to the scene. Officials said it took an hour and a half to get under control.