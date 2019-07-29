Monday starts the week hot and muggy before thunderstorm chances increase by midweek

HOT & DRY START TO THE WEEK: The heat and humidity continue through the beginning of the week. It’s a warm and stuffy start to Monday, with temperatures beginning in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Humidity levels stay muggy into the afternoon, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect a light breeze out of the southwest. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect heat indices in the middle to upper 90s! Skies are partly cloudy through the night, and conditions remain warm and stuffy. Expect lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Tuesday brings more clouds and small thunderstorm chances as the next system approaches. Most of the day is expected to be dry, but later during the day, a couple thunderstorms could pop up. The best chance for this is to the far west and northwest of Harrisburg. Temperatures are back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are back into the middle to upper 90s as well. A shower or storm could linger into the evening. The rest of the night is partly clear. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

MIDWEEK T-STORM CHANCES: The next cold front starts to cross through the region during the middle of the week, but it’s going to stall nearby. Wednesday brings the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms as it crosses through the region. The activity is isolated, and a couple stronger thunderstorms are possible. It’s not as hot, with temperatures falling back into the middle 90s. Showers and thunderstorms likely continue into the evening and slowly fade through the night. The front stalls nearby on Thursday, so the chance for a couple showers and thunderstorms continues under partly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Although Friday brings mainly dry conditions, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Central PA. Skies are partly sunny, with temperatures in the middle 80s. There’s no relief from the muggy conditions through the end of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The pattern remains mainly dry through much of the weekend, with temperatures slowly starting to creep back up. Saturday brings partly sunny skies with the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s, a few degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It’s still muggy through the weekend.

-Andrea Michaels