Phillies trade minor-league catcher to Mets for lefty Jason Vargas

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have made a deal with the New York Mets, acquiring left-handed starting pitcher Jason Vargas — reportedly in exchange for minor-league catcher Austin Bossart.

The news has been reported on ESPN, and by several sources on social media.

Vargas, 36, is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) this season. After struggling early, he has gone 5-3 with a 3.34 ERA over his last 12 starts.

He is expected to bolster a Phillies starting rotation that has the fifth-worst combined ERA in baseball. Philly starters have a 4.59 ERA entering tonight’s action.

The Phillies (55-50) trail the Atlanta Braves by 6.5 games in the National League East.