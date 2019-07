× Police: 92-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash in Cornwall Borough

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 92-year-old man died over the weekend following a single-vehicle crash in Cornwall Borough.

The crash occurred at 4:23 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Richard Buck ran off the roadway where Ironmaster Road becomes Burd Coleman Road. He traveled across a yard, entered a wooded area and struck some trees.

According to police, Buck was alert at the scene but died en route to Hershey Medical Center.