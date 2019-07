LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are on scene of a reported shooting in Columbia, according to dispatch.

The intersection of North 3rd and Walnut Streets are shut down, dispatch says.

The call came in just after 8:15 p.m.

Scene on N. Third Street towards Walnut Street in Columbia, Lancaster County. Reported as a shooting incident, waiting on further details. N. Third Street is shut down at Chestnut Street. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/qjeNqTxaig — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) July 30, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.