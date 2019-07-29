Police seek help in identifying suspect in attempted seafood theft in Susquehanna Township

DAUHPIN COUNTY — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of trying to steal some seafood from a Harrisburg grocery store.

According to police, the suspect attempted to steal a cart full of seafood from a Giant Food Store on the 2300 block of Linglestown Road on Friday.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police Det. Meier at (717) 909-9246 or via email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com.