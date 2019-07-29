× Singer Christina Milian is pregnant with baby number two

Singer Christina Milian has a new release coming in 2020, but you can’t stream it on YouTube.

The 37-year-old singer and actress announced Sunday that she is expecting baby No. 2 next year. This will be her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora, a French singer and songwriter.

“Cooking up a new release for 2020! What a collaboration!,” posted Milian on Twitter.

The photo, which they both posted on social media, shows the happy couple as Pokora holds out a sonogram image.

“The next generation is on the way!,” posted Pokora. “Legacy on the way!”

The new addition to the family will join Milian’s daughter, Violet, 9, from her marriage to producer-rapper The-Dream.

You can catch Milian on the small screen soon. She stars with Australian actor Adam Demos in the Netflix rom-com “Falling Inn Love,” which premieres August 29.