Woman who provided alcohol to teens prior to deadly crash in June 2015 has been resentenced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Jodie Tierney, the woman convicted in connection with the 2015 deaths of two Red Lion Area Senior High School students, was resentenced Monday, York County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Kyle King confirmed.

Tierney, 48, will serve 3 1/2 to eight years in prison, according to King. The new sentence comes two months after the state Superior Court denied her chance at a new trial.

The Red Lion woman was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and other offenses in July 2017.

On June 16, 2015, Tierney provided alcohol to a group of teenagers at her home. Two of the teens, Stone Hill, 17, and Nicholas Mankin, 16, later died in a single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township.

Tierney’s husband, Stephen, was sentenced to three years probation prior to his trial.