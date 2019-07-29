York County man accused of choking woman during domestic dispute

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 28-year-old Dover man with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment after he allegedly choked a woman during an altercation outside his home last week.

Andrew Thomas Anderson, of the 5700 block of Old Carlisle Road, was charged by Northern York Regional Police after the incident, which occurred Thursday night at about 11:45 p.m., according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim called police from a Royal Farms service station after the alleged assault. She told the responding officer that Anderson had texted her earlier that evening and invited her to spend the night, the complaint states. As she was en route to his home, Anderson alleged texted her again and stated he was going to sleep, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that when she arrived at Anderson’s home, she found the door locked and knocked on his window to be left inside, police say. At that point, the victim reported, Anderson charged from inside “in a fit of rage,” grabbing the victim by the throat with both hands and backing her into his pickup truck, where he allegedly choked her for about a minute, hindering the victim’s ability to breathe.

After Anderson released her, the victim walked away and told him she was calling the police, the complaint says. Anderson then allegedly followed her and shoved her three times before returning to his home.

Police say the victim had marks on her neck that were consistent with her account, according to the complaint. She also showed police the text messages between her and Anderson.

The victim refused medical treatment, police say.