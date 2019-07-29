× York man charged with sexual abuse of child, assault, strangulation of man

YORK — A 57-year-old York man already accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a child is facing new charges that he assaulted, attempted to strangle, and threatened another man, York City Police say.

Police say they began investigating Kenneth Strayer in August of 2017, when an adult woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by Strayer when she was a child. After an investigation of almost two years, police charged Strayer with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse (person less than 16 years of age), and aggravated indecent assault earlier this month.

Also this month, police say, an adult male was taken to York Hospital, where he accused Strayer of assaulting him, police say. The victim sustained extreme bruising to the left ear and left side of his neck, and had older bruising and scars in his mouth, face, and body. The victim stated that Strayer was responsible for his injuries, police say.

The victim reported Strayer had previously threatened to kill him, threatened him with knives, and strangled him. The victim stated the most recent incident was the “last straw.”

Strayer was charged with strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats, according to police.