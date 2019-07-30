× Cameron Boyce’s death was ‘sudden’ and ‘unexpected,’ coroner says

Actor Cameron Boyce’s cause of death was “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Tuesday.

It is the office’s final determination in the actor’s death. This report is in line with the preliminary findings of an autopsy performed earlier this month, which determined the 20-year-old actor died of natural causes.

Boyce was found unresponsive at his home in North Hollywood, California on July 6. A spokesperson for his family told CNN at the time that Boyce died in his sleep after a seizure resulting from an ongoing medical condition, which was later revealed to be epilepsy.

Boyce starred in “Jessie,” a Disney Channel show, for four seasons from 2011-2015.

He also starred in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye” with Shia LaBeouf and “Grown Ups” with Adam Sandler. He played Cruella De Vil’s teenage son, Carlos, in Disney Channel’s “Descendants.”