Capital Region Water begins public comment meetings on proposed stormwater fee, project

HARRISBURG, Pa. - People living in the Harrisburg area could be paying higher water bills next year. Capital Region Water plans to add a new fee to customers' bills to bring in more revenue for a stormwater project.

Capital Region water is expected to spend $315 million on a stormwater improvement project over the next 20 years. To help offset those costs, they're proposing a stormwater fee that would cost the average homeowner about $70 a year.

"We are looking to have a dedicated stormwater fund just to pay for the necessary stormwater infrastructure," said Tanya Dierolf, with Capital Region Water.

She says, their current infrastructure can not support high volumes of stormwater and wastewater at once.

"That's when we have an overflow issue," said Dierolf. "Where that mix of stormwater and wastewater discharges into the Paxton Creek and Susquehanna River."

That overflow issue happening quite often last year, with raw sewage being discharged into the Susquehanna River 150 days in 2018. Which is why Capital Region Water says this stormwater fee proposal and implementation plan needs to happen.

Public comment on the plan is open until September 25th. The Capital Region Board of Directors will take public comment into consideration when voting on the storm water fee proposal later this year. If they do vote in favor of the fee, customers will see the increase on their water bills in 2020.

Capital Region Water is holding there public comment meetings for customers to learn more about the project and voice their opinion on it:

Tuesday, July 30th from 6pm-7:30pm at the Lincoln Administration Building, 1601 State Street in Harrisburg

Tuesday, August 6th from 5pm-pm during National Night Out at Camp Curtain Academy, 2900 N. Sixth Street in Harrisburg

Tuesday, September 12th from 6pm-7:30pm at Cloverly Heights Park, 18th & Pemberton Streets in Harrisburg

For more information on the project or how to submit public comment online click here.