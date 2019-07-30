× Central Pennsylvania hospitals among top rated in the state, nation

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– U.S. News and World Report released its 2019/2020 rankings of the best hospitals in the United States.

A number of hospitals in our area made the list, and are nationally ranked in certain specialties.

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is the fourth ranked hospital in the state, and is nationally ranked in four specialties, according to the list.

UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg is the sixth ranked hospital in the state, and is also nationally ranked in orthopedics.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital came in at seventh in the state, and is also nationally ranked in orthopedics.

WellSpan York Hospital was the fifteenth ranked hospital in the state, with Chambersburg Hospital coming in at #21.

U.S. News named UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh as the top hospital in the state.