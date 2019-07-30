× Convicted felon arrested after drugs, firearm found inside vehicle in York City

YORK — A convicted felon was arrested after police conducted a stop on an occupied vehicle in a private parking lot in York City Tuesday.

A sergeant conducted the stop around 1:23 a.m. in the first block of South Belvidere Avenue, charging documents state.

Charging documents say the sergeant detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and upon further search, a large amount of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, along with a small digital scale with drug residue, were allegedly located in the area of the front passenger seat.

A loaded black Ruger 9mm handgun was also found underneath the front passenger seat, according to charging documents.

When the drugs and the firearm were discovered, 28-year-old Mark Woods Jr. — the front seat passenger — allegedly attempted to take off on foot. Charging documents note that it required “significant force” for Woods to be placed into handcuffs.

Woods faces charges of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver and/or manufacture a controlled substance and resisting arrest, court documents show.