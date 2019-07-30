× District 3 moves football championships away from Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY — The District 3 high school football championships are leaving Hersheypark Stadium, according to the minutes of the district’s board meeting in June.

The championship games will be held on the home field of the higher-seeded team, meaning the No. 1 seed in each of the district’s six classifications would potentially have home field advantage through the playoffs.

Schools with grass fields must lock in a turf field in case of bad weather, the board decided.

The District 3 football championships have been held in Hersheypark Stadium since 1982. The move away from Hershey was due to economics and other factors.

The district’s basketball championships will remain at the Giant Center. The higher seeds in each bracket will have home-court advantage until the final.