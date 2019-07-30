× Former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane to be released from Montgomery County Correctional Facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane will be released from Montgomery County Correctional Facility Wednesday morning after serving eight months of her 10- to 23-month sentence, Warden Julio Algarin confirms to FOX43.

Warden Algarin said that the correctional facility has a Good-Time program for inmates serving a county sentence. Inmates earn six days credit for each month served problem free, Warden Algarin added. The program has been in existence for at least 20 years, he noted.

Kane, 53, was found guilty in August 2016 for perjury and leaking grand jury information, which occurred two years prior. She was sentenced in October 2016 and unsuccessfully challenged her conviction.

She reported to the correctional facility on November 29.