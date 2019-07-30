× Franklin County man accused of punching victim, burning him with cigarette

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police have charged a 27-year-old Franklin County man with assault after he allegedly attacked a 59-year-old Waynesboro man Monday night in Quincy Township.

Mark Kline, of Quincy, allegedly punched the victim several times and burned him with a cigarette during the assault, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Orphanage Road, State Police say.

Kline was also charged with violating bail conditions on a previous charge, according to police. He was found at a nearby residence and taken into custody.