Franklin County man accused of punching victim, burning him with cigarette

Posted 9:49 AM, July 30, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police have charged a 27-year-old Franklin County man with assault after he allegedly attacked a 59-year-old Waynesboro man Monday night in Quincy Township.

Mark Kline, of Quincy, allegedly punched the victim several times and burned him with a cigarette during the assault, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Orphanage Road, State Police say.

Kline was also charged with violating bail conditions on a previous charge, according to police. He was found at a nearby residence and taken into custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.