Harrisburg Police officer suspended without pay

Mitchell Moyer, a Harrisburg Police officer, has been suspended without pay, the police department’s commissioner, Thomas Carter, confirms to FOX43.

PennLive was first to report the news.

Moyer, 28, was arraigned Tuesday on aggravated indecent assault, criminal trespass and indecent assault charges, court documents show.

The charges stem from an incident on December 12, 2018 in Blair County, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 20.