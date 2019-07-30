× Indiana man accused of taking photos of 14-year-old girl without her consent at swimming pool

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 24-year-old Indiana man has been charged with invasion of privacy and corruption of minors after police say he was caught taking pictures of a 14-year-old girl at a Lancaster County swimming pool, according to Pequea Township Police.

Shane Miner, of South Bend, is accused of discretely taking photos of the girl while she was in a bathing suit at the pool and from under a table while he was sitting across from her, police say. Investigators located 48 photos of the girl on Miner’s cell phone, police say.

Police took Minor into custody and committed him to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $10,000 bail.