Longtime Penguins’ winger Chris Kuntiz retires after 15 seasons in NHL

PITTSBURGH– A longtime Pittsburgh Penguins’ winger has retired after 15 seasons.

LW Chris Kunitz announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Kunitz, 39, played parts of nine seasons with the Penguins, winning three Stanley Cups.

In total, Kunitz walks away after playing in 1,022 games and totaling 268 goals and 351 assists.