Longtime Penguins’ winger Chris Kuntiz retires after 15 seasons in NHL

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Chris Kunitz #14 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup Trophy after they defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 to win the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– A longtime Pittsburgh Penguins’ winger has retired after 15 seasons.

LW Chris Kunitz announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Kunitz, 39, played parts of nine seasons with the Penguins, winning three Stanley Cups.

In total, Kunitz walks away after playing in 1,022 games and totaling 268 goals and 351 assists.

