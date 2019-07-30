× Man facing charges after allegedly choking woman in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly choking a woman.

Morris Nash, 33, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges.

On July 30 around 4:10 a.m., police responded to a report of an active domestic incident in the 100 block of West Louther Street in Carlisle.

Police spoke with the victim who said that Nash had choked her during the incident.

Another witness on scene told police that they saw Nash with both of his hands around the victim’s throat.

Police made contact with Nash who was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison.