Maryland’s governor calls President Trump’s Baltimore attacks ‘outrageous’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, on Monday condemned President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on Baltimore, calling the commander-in-chief’s insults “outrageous and inappropriate.”

On Saturday, Trump called Democrat and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Hogan, a Republican who considered running against Trump in 2020, suggested on WBAL radio that Trump should be focused on solving problems instead of name-calling.

“The comments are just outrageous and inappropriate,” Hogan said. “Washington is just completely consumed with, with angry and divisive politics, the divisiveness and dysfunction. And then 14 hours later we get this tweet that sets off another fire storm of angry tweets back and forth.”

“Enough is enough. I mean people are just completely fed up with this kind of nonsense,” Hogan continued, later calling Baltimore the “heart” of the state.

“Look, what I care about is the city of Baltimore and how and us fixing the problems. We have, you know, it’s the heart of our state. It’s the life blood of Maryland. And we have some very strong and resilient people who we all care about,” the governor said.

“And we have got serious problems that need to be addressed. And tweeting or reacting to somebody else’s tweet and attacking people back and forth is not really the solution. And that’s my point is not going to change and you, you know you can criticize me all you want. I happen to believe that time focusing on solving problems is better than people focusing on yelling at each other,” Hogan added.

Trump has continued to defend his words, tweeting Sunday: “There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts.”

House Republicans, meanwhile, are slated to host their annual retreat in Charm City this September.