Missing Carlisle teenager located, police say

Update, 12:30 p.m.: Caradine Jr. has been located, Carlisle Police say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing teenager.

Edward Caradine Jr., 14, was reported missing from his Carlisle Borough residence on July 29 after he had an argument with his father earlier in the day.

After that argument, Caradine Jr. left his home around 9:00 a.m. with a backpack, and has not returned home since.

He is a black male that stands about 6’1″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Caradine Jr. was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a lion on the front of it, along with white and green basketball shorts and black/gray Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Caradine Jr. whereabouts or location is asked to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or through our crime watch tip line.