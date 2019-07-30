× Northern York County Regional Police release video footage of suspects in Super 8 motel shooting

YORK COUNTY — Police say they are still searching for three people involved in a shootout at a Manchester Township motel earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Northern York County Regional Police posted on its website surveillance video of four men entering an apartment complex in Hanover before the shooting at a Super 8 motel on Arsenal Road on July 24. Police say the men are suspects in the shooting, which left a 20-year-old man injured with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The police investigation has shown that the victim was taken from a home in Hanover during a home invasion, police say. He was then transported to the Super 8 Motel by three male abductors, who were looking for the victim’s brother, according to police.

Once at the hotel, the abductors led the victim to the third floor, where they encountered his 26 year old brother, police say. The brother and the abductors then exchanged gunfire in the hallway. The victim was struck by at least one bullet during the exchange, according to police.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647.