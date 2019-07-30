Olivia’s cooks up Crunchy Baked Shark served w/ grilled Peach & Spinach Salad & Salty Baked Yukon Gold Potatoes

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Crunchy Baked Shark

Served with grilled Peach & Spinach Salad & Salty Baked Yukon Gold Potatoes

ALL drizzled w a Crown Royal Peach glaze

4 small Yukon Gold Potatoes
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp Old Bay
1/2 tsp Granulated Garlic
2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
4 tbsp butter
4 tbsp scallions - thinly sliced

Wash and dry Potatoes.  Rub the E.V.O.O. all over the Potatoes.  Combine all seasonings together and evenly coat the potatoes.  Bake at 400*F for approx 22 minutes or until a crispy outer skin forms. Cut slit in top and squeeze. Top w garlic butter and scallions.  Enjoy!

Crunchy Shark
1lb Mako Shark - cut in 4 pieces
Crunchy coating:
1 cup - homemade croutons
2 tbsp fresh parsley- chopped
2 tbsp shallots
1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Garlic Butter
Pinch - Old Bay
1 tsp lemon zest

Egg wash:
3 egg whites
Pinch Kosher Salt
Pinch Black Pepper
Whisk together

Flour

Preheat over to 400*F.  Place a wire rack on top of a baking tray.  Spray w nonstick spray.  Dredge the Shark in flour and then dip into egg wash.  Coat w crunching coating and place on pan.  Bake @ 400*F until the internal temperature reaches 140*F.  Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Lemon Mojito

Bacardi Limon
Lemon cello
Club soda
Fresh lemon
Fresh mint
Cane sugar

Middle together the mint, sugar, and lemons.  Add ice, Bacardi Limon, and Lemoncello.  Shake vigorously. Top w club soda.  Garnish w fresh mint sprig.  Cheers!

Peach Raspberry Cheesecake Martini
Celebrating #nationalcheesecakeday!

Crown Royal Peach Whiskey
Chambord
Rumchata
Cream
Peach nectar
Fresh raspberries
Grahams cracker crumbs for rimming

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Strain into a graham cracker rimmed glass. Cheers!

 

