× Olivia’s cooks up Crunchy Baked Shark served w/ grilled Peach & Spinach Salad & Salty Baked Yukon Gold Potatoes

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Crunchy Baked Shark

Served with grilled Peach & Spinach Salad & Salty Baked Yukon Gold Potatoes

ALL drizzled w a Crown Royal Peach glaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 small Yukon Gold Potatoes

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp Old Bay

1/2 tsp Granulated Garlic

2 tbsp E.V.O.O.

4 tbsp butter

4 tbsp scallions - thinly sliced

Wash and dry Potatoes. Rub the E.V.O.O. all over the Potatoes. Combine all seasonings together and evenly coat the potatoes. Bake at 400*F for approx 22 minutes or until a crispy outer skin forms. Cut slit in top and squeeze. Top w garlic butter and scallions. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crunchy Shark

1lb Mako Shark - cut in 4 pieces

Crunchy coating:

1 cup - homemade croutons

2 tbsp fresh parsley- chopped

2 tbsp shallots

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Garlic Butter

Pinch - Old Bay

1 tsp lemon zest

Egg wash:

3 egg whites

Pinch Kosher Salt

Pinch Black Pepper

Whisk together

Flour

Preheat over to 400*F. Place a wire rack on top of a baking tray. Spray w nonstick spray. Dredge the Shark in flour and then dip into egg wash. Coat w crunching coating and place on pan. Bake @ 400*F until the internal temperature reaches 140*F. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails:

Lemon Mojito

Bacardi Limon

Lemon cello

Club soda

Fresh lemon

Fresh mint

Cane sugar

Middle together the mint, sugar, and lemons. Add ice, Bacardi Limon, and Lemoncello. Shake vigorously. Top w club soda. Garnish w fresh mint sprig. Cheers!

Peach Raspberry Cheesecake Martini

Celebrating #nationalcheesecakeday!

Crown Royal Peach Whiskey

Chambord

Rumchata

Cream

Peach nectar

Fresh raspberries

Grahams cracker crumbs for rimming

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Strain into a graham cracker rimmed glass. Cheers!