Olivia’s cooks up Crunchy Baked Shark served w/ grilled Peach & Spinach Salad & Salty Baked Yukon Gold Potatoes
YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
Crunchy Baked Shark
Served with grilled Peach & Spinach Salad & Salty Baked Yukon Gold Potatoes
ALL drizzled w a Crown Royal Peach glaze
4 small Yukon Gold Potatoes
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp Old Bay
1/2 tsp Granulated Garlic
2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
4 tbsp butter
4 tbsp scallions - thinly sliced
Wash and dry Potatoes. Rub the E.V.O.O. all over the Potatoes. Combine all seasonings together and evenly coat the potatoes. Bake at 400*F for approx 22 minutes or until a crispy outer skin forms. Cut slit in top and squeeze. Top w garlic butter and scallions. Enjoy!
Crunchy Shark
1lb Mako Shark - cut in 4 pieces
Crunchy coating:
1 cup - homemade croutons
2 tbsp fresh parsley- chopped
2 tbsp shallots
1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Garlic Butter
Pinch - Old Bay
1 tsp lemon zest
Egg wash:
3 egg whites
Pinch Kosher Salt
Pinch Black Pepper
Whisk together
Flour
Preheat over to 400*F. Place a wire rack on top of a baking tray. Spray w nonstick spray. Dredge the Shark in flour and then dip into egg wash. Coat w crunching coating and place on pan. Bake @ 400*F until the internal temperature reaches 140*F. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Lemon Mojito
Bacardi Limon
Lemon cello
Club soda
Fresh lemon
Fresh mint
Cane sugar
Middle together the mint, sugar, and lemons. Add ice, Bacardi Limon, and Lemoncello. Shake vigorously. Top w club soda. Garnish w fresh mint sprig. Cheers!
Peach Raspberry Cheesecake Martini
Celebrating #nationalcheesecakeday!
Crown Royal Peach Whiskey
Chambord
Rumchata
Cream
Peach nectar
Fresh raspberries
Grahams cracker crumbs for rimming
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Strain into a graham cracker rimmed glass. Cheers!