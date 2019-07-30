One more day of 90s for Tuesday with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible

BACK INTO THE 90’S: The heat wave continues across Central PA on Tuesday with another day 90s ahead! Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear to start, and conditions remain warm and stuffy. Temperatures begin in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Skies turn partly sunny during the afternoon, with small thunderstorm chances later during the day as the next cold front approaches the region. Conditions should stay dry for most through about mid-afternoon, then some thunderstorms could pop up. A few stronger to severe thunderstorms are possible, with damaging winds as the primary threat. Some heavy downpours could lead to flooding in a few locations, but this should be very isolated should it occur. Temperatures are back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are back into the middle to upper 90s as well. A shower or storm could linger into the evening. The rest of the night is partly clear, and a couple showers or rumbles still cannot be ruled out. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

MIDWEEK T-STORM CHANCES: The next cold front starts to cross through the region during the middle of the week, but it’s going to stall nearby. Wednesday brings the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms as it crosses through the region. The activity is isolated, and a couple stronger thunderstorms are possible. It’s not as hot, with temperatures falling back into the middle 90s. Showers and thunderstorms likely continue into the evening and slowly fade through the night. The front stalls nearby on Thursday, so the chance for a couple showers and thunderstorms continues under partly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Although Friday brings mainly dry conditions, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Central PA. Skies are partly sunny, with temperatures in the middle 80s. There’s no relief from the muggy conditions through the end of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The pattern remains mainly dry through much of the weekend, with temperatures slowly starting to creep back up. Saturday brings partly sunny skies with the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s, a few degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It’s still muggy through the weekend. Monday brings lower temperatures, with readings back into the 80s everywhere. The humidity comes down a little bit.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels