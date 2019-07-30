× Pirates trade P Jordan Lyles to Brewers

PITTSBURGH– Amidst a horrible stretch, the Pittsburgh Pirates have begun selling off pieces.

The team has traded P Jordan Lyles to the division rival Milwaukee Brewers for pitching prospect Cody Ponce.

Lyles, 28, started out strong for the Pirates, posting a 3.09 ERA through May, but has been clobbered for 30 earned runs since, and now holds a 5.36 ERA across 17 starts spanning 82.1 innings.

Over about the same period that Lyles’ performance has spiraled, so has the team’s, as Pittsburgh sits 10.5 games back in the NL Central at 46-60.

Lyles previously pitched for the Brewers last season (who also traded for him), posting a 3.31 ERA over 16.1 innings out of Milwaukee’s bullpen.

In return, the team acquires Ponce, 25, who has appeared exclusively out of the bullpen this season at the AA level.

Over 27 appearances in Milwaukee’s farm system this season, Ponce has struck out 44 batters over 38.1 innings and has a 3.29 ERA.