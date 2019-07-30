Police seek suspect in thefts from vehicles

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles.

Police say the most recent thefts occurred early Monday in the Devon Manor neighborhood.

The suspect was captured on a resident’s surveillance system, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information in regards to the thefts should contact Detective Rich Wable at 717-657-5656 ext. 1143 or via email: wwable@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.

