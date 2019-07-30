× Unsettled weather is back and here to stay, storms chances likely through the next couple of days!

STORMY AFTERNOON AND EVENING: As a slow moving cold front approaches from the west, strong storms are firing up ahead of it. Strong daytime heating, high dew points, and ample energy in the atmosphere has provided the perfect environment for storm activity this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours and damaging winds look to be the main threats with these storms. Given the nice stretch of dry weather we had recently, the threat of widespread flooding remains very low. However, it is possible we see some isolated areas with flooding issues. Storms will continue to fire up until about 8 PM this evening and after that we will dry out for the overnight period. More storms are likely tomorrow.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: Most of the area is again highlighted in a marginal risk for severe storm development on Thursday. This is the lowest threat on the severe weather scale, but we will continue to monitor the potential for severe storms. A similar set up to what we have today is likely for Thursday as well. Damaging winds and flooding remain the main threats, but the overall threats of each are low. The threat for flooding for tomorrow will be slightly higher than today given the heavy downpours that are likely this evening and those same areas may get more heavy rain Wednesday. However, the entire set up isn’t looking all that impressive. A cold front crosses through the area late Wednesday into Thursday, but stalls out just to our south. This allows for showers and storms to continue developing mainly in the afternoon and evening hours over the next couple of days.

TEMPERATURES DROP OFF: Today is the last hot day we have to deal with as temperatures will be dropping back into the 80s for the rest of the work week. We will try to warm up a bit as we push into the weekend, but we should stay below 90 for most of the area! Unfortunately even with temperatures cooling down, humidity will remain high across the area with continued shower and storm chances. Uncomfortable conditions persist through the week and into the start of the weekend as well. We could see some relief Sunday and Monday, but more storms and in turn higher humidity are likely for Tuesday of next week.

