York man accused of beating child with belt, assaulting woman, threatening to kill them

YORK — A 24-year-old York man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman and child and threatened to kill them during a domestic incident Sunday.

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, of 200 block of East College Ave., is charged with burglary, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, and simple assault in the incident, which occurred around 1 p.m., according to York City Police.

Galarza-Rodriguez was allegedly trying to find where the adult woman had gone with another child, police say, so he beat the second child with a belt until she told him. The girl suffered injuries to her arms, torso, and left leg, police say.

He then left the residence where the incident occurred before police arrived, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. While police were at the scene speaking to a witness, Galarza-Rodriguez returned with the woman and other child, police say. Police took him into custody while they spoke to the female victim.

The victim reported that Galarza-Rodriguez had been having violent outbursts recently and had been beating her and the children. She reported that she had left the residence at about 5 a.m. with the other child and had gone to an undisclosed location.

Galarza-Rodriguez then allegedly beat the juvenile victim until she told him where the woman had gone, police say. Once he discovered the adult victim’s location, he went there, forced his way inside, assaulted the woman, and forced her and the other child to get in his car.

Once they all were inside the vehicle, police say, Galarza-Rodriguez allegedly told them he was taking them back to the College Avenue residence and was going to “kill everyone in the family.”

Galarza was arrested at the scene, according to police.