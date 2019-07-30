× York man accused of illegally entering former apartment, leaving obscene note for residents

YORK — Police have charged a 39-year-old York man with criminal trespass and harassment after they say he snuck into an apartment he had been evicted from and left an obscene note for his former roommates.

Christopher James Rowe, of the 100 block of South Queen Street, was violating a Protection From Abuse order stating he was temporarily evicted from the residence and was barred from returning, York City Police say.

But the residents of the apartment called police at about 8:52 p.m. Saturday to report a burglary, and showed the responding officer security camera footage depicting Rowe climbing a porch chair to access the kitchen window on the second floor, police say.

Footage then showed Rowe exiting the apartment through the rear door, according to police.

A note was found inside the apartment, police say. The note allegedly read “F— Off and Die.”

The residents said Rowe had left a similar note in a previous incident, according to police.