Attempted robbery caught on Manchester Township resident’s video doorbell system

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Manchester Township, York County.

The incident was caught on a resident's Nest Video Doorbell system in the 400 block of Robin Hill Circle.

The video showed an unknown man being held at gunpoint by three other individuals, according to police.

Police say the victim -- who does not live at the home -- was forced to try to unlock the front door, and when he failed to do so, he was punched in the face by one of the suspects.

The suspects were scared off by a resident who woke up by the commotion on the front porch, police note.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects or victim should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647, 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.