Baby sleepers recalled due to safety concerns

Dorel Juvenile Group USA recalled two inclined baby sleepers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the “Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet” with model number BT055CSY and the “Disney Baby Dooze and Dream Bassinet” with model number BT071DHS. The model numbers are on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad. The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige. The Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said inclined sleepers are unsafe for babies to sleep in because it increases the risk of suffocation.

The recalled bassinets were sold for about $60 at several stores including Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls and TJ Maxx.