Bank teller injured in robbery in Cumberland County

Posted 7:06 PM, July 31, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A bank teller was injured in a robbery Wednesday and required medical attention, according to police.

The robbery took place around 1 p.m. at BB&T Bank on Saint Johns Church Road in Hampden Township.

Police say the suspect, wearing all-black clothing, displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the tellers.

A teller was injured and the suspect then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Hampden Township Police at 717-761-2609.

