× Carlisle man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is wanted for drug delivery resulting in death.

Trevor Keck, 42, has had a warrant issued for his arrest on the charges of drug delivery resulting in death, and possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

On November 19, 2018 around 4:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hemlock Lane in Enola for a reported overdose.

Upon arrival, police found a young man deceased in his bedroom from an apparent drug overdose.

After an investigation, police determined that Keck had been involved in purchasing the heroin and providing it to the victim, ultimately causing his death.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Keck, you’re asked to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at 717-732-3633.