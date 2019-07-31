Dog treats recalled over Salmonella contamination concerns

Lennox Intl Inc. issued a recall of its dog treats because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Lennox Intl Inc located in Edison NJ, is expanding its voluntary recall of its Natural Pig ears because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products which are solely for the consumption by dogs.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled products affected where shipped to nationwide distributors and/or retail stores from November 1st 2018, to July 3rd, 2019.

The product comes in an 8-pack branded pouch under UPC 742174 995163, 742174994166 or packaged individually shrink wrapped under UPC 0385384810, and 742174P35107. All UPC codes are located on the front label of the package. Individually shrink-wrapped packages may be labelled with “Lennox” or without brand information.

Source: Food and Drug Administration.