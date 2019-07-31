Former teacher’s aide to serve at least 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting student

YORK — A former teacher’s aide within the York City School District was sentenced Wednesday to five to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student, court documents show.

Jean Larue, 36, pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16, according to court documents. Charges of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors were dismissed.

The victim reported to police on December 3 that Larue sexually assaulted her at a home on West Market Street in West York, adding that he had sex with her at his residence and it had occurred for nearly a year.

Larue was interviewed by police later that day and said that the victim was a student in his life skills class at Ferguson K-8 School. He also admitted to police that he sent the victim inappropriate text messages, including requests for sexual contact, and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

