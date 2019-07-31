× Hanover man facing charges after allegedly chasing victim with axe, threatening to kill her

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Hanover man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a victim.

George Pearre, 46, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats charges.

On July 30 near midnight, police responded to a home in the first block of Wirt Avenue in Hanover for a report of a domestic situation.

Upon arrival, police learned that Pearre had threatened to kill his live-in girlfriend with an axe.

Pearre allegedly chased the victim with the axe until the victim was able to barricade herself in a room.

Then, Pearre allegedly beat on the door, causing the victim bodily injury as she was struck by the door repeatedly.

The victim told police that Pearre threatened to “smash her face in and kill her.”

Police noted that the victim did suffer bruising to her face and right arm.

Now, Pearre will face charges.