Juju Bakes recalls snack bars due to unlabeled allergen

Juju Bakes recalled its Chocolate Chip Chilled Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bars because they may contain an allergen not listed on the packaging, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves 15 cases of 1.6 ounce Chocolate Chip Chilled Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bars. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product comes in a 1.6 ounce, white and turquoise package marked with lot # 19177 with an expiration date of 01/22/20, UPC 850967006531. No other lots or expiration dates were affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

If you purchased the affected bars, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Food and Drug Administration.