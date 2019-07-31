× Lebanon County native Derek Fisher dealt to the Blue Jays at Major League Baseball trade deadline

HOUSTON — Lebanon County native and Cedar Crest High School grad Derek Fisher has been traded from the Houston Astros to the Toronto Blue Jays at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, according to numerous sources.

Fisher, 25, is part of the deal that sends Toronto pitcher Joe Biagini to Houston, a Blue Jays blog reported Wednesday, shortly after baseball’s 4 p.m. trade deadline had passed.

The news was later confirmed by Houston Chronicle reporter Chandler Rome.

Can confirm Derek Fisher is part of the deal to the Blue Jays. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 31, 2019

Fisher, an outfielder, is playing for the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate this season, hitting .286/.401/.522 with 14 home runs in 60 games.

Appearing as a pinch-runner, Fisher scored the winning run in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, which Houston went on to win in seven games.