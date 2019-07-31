× Man accused of assaulting woman in York City arrested, arraigned on charges

YORK — A man accused of causing “serious bodily injuries” to a 20-year-old woman in York City earlier this week has been arrested.

Brandon Briggs, 28, was arraigned Wednesday on the following charges: aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.

Around 4:19 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to Ridge Avenue for an assault — officers were advised that the victim was hiding on the roof of the building and was calling for help, charging documents say.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman, observed that she had injuries and called for EMS. She was transported to York Hospital.

According to charging documents, a SAFE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) nurse told officers that the victim sustained the following injuries: multiple broken ribs, right punctured lung, broken nose, bite marks, bruising and injuries to the neck, bruising on the torso, bruising on the face, swollen eyes and possible arterial damage to the neck.

Several hours later, the woman spoke with police. She advised that an argument inside an apartment turned physical when Briggs allegedly used “his hands and feet to strike and kick the victim all over her body,” charging documents state.

The victim then fled the apartment.

Briggs now faces charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 13.